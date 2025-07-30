Nurses Begin 7-Day Warning Strike Wednesday Over Welfare

Nurses under the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Federal Health Institutions sector (NANNM-FHI), have confirmed plans to commence a seven-day warning strike on Wednesday, July 31, citing unresolved welfare issues and government inaction.

The union, which issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on July 14, said the strike would go ahead as planned, even if authorities reach out for dialogue at the last minute.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the National Chairman of NANNM-FHI, Morakinyo Rilwan, accused the government of ignoring their demands and being insensitive to the plight of healthcare workers.

“As far as we are concerned, there has been no communication from the government. That is why we are saying the strike is going on, and nothing is stopping it,” he said.

Rilwan listed the demands to include an upward review of shift and uniform allowances, a separate salary structure for nurses, increased core duty allowance, mass recruitment of nurses, and the creation of a Nursing Department in the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to him, the decision to embark on the strike was driven by widespread frustration among union members, many of whom have endured decades of poor working conditions without action.

“For over 40 years, nurses have not gone on strike. Maybe the government thinks we’re not serious because of that. But they’re wrong. Our members are tired,” he said.

He also stated that members were willing to face any consequences, including the enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy.

“The salary we’re getting is barely enough. If losing a week’s pay will bring lasting change, we’re ready to make that sacrifice,” Rilwan addedOn the possibility of escalation, the union leader said if no resolution is reached after the warning strike, the association would issue a 21-day final ultimatum in line with labour laws before launching an indefinite nationwide strike.

He also clarified reports suggesting some federal hospitals might not participate in the strike.

“Only institutions without active financial members, such as FMC Ebute Metta and LUTH, are not legally covered to join. All other federal health institutions nationwide, including those in Lagos and the FCT, are part of the strike,” Rilwan said.

The development raises concerns about service delivery in federal hospitals across the country, especially at a time when Nigeria’s public health system is grappling with resource shortages and personnel gaps.