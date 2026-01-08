81 Young Superstars Shine As ISPAK 7.0 Preliminaries Set The Stage For The Semi-Finals

The preliminary stage of InterswitchSPAK 7.0 Science Competition has been nothing short of electrifying. Through nine episodes, 81 of Nigeria’s brightest students drawn from Niger, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos and other states, demonstrated not just their knowledge, but also remarkable creativity, resilience, and sheer determination. Together, they turned the stage into a national celebration of brainpower, courage, and the boundless possibilities of STEM.

Before the competition began, employee volunteers from Interswitch Group facilitated a mentorship session behind the scenes, to help participants relax and prepare for the challenge ahead. It was a moment that set the tone for what would become an unforgettable series of contests.

Now the contest’s kicked off and the tension is palpable. At the foundation level, contestants have just 15 seconds to answer each of the 16 objective questions, with only the top five moving on to the advanced level. The next stage of the preliminaries, the advanced round, raises the stakes with 15 challenging questions across Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and General Studies. Every second matters, and the tension has kept both contestants and viewers on edge.

So far, the episodes have been a rollercoaster of high-stakes drama and heartwarming victories. In one memorable exchange, the host, Hero Daniels, challenged a student to defend an answer he had provided, also drawing in the student’s teacher to share his input. The answer was eventually validated, and the hall erupted in relief and applause, celebrating the student’s confidence and a powerful display of confidence and teamwork. Episode eight was even more intriguing. Saint Riman, from Adedokun International Schools, Ogun State, aced all foundation-level questions but missed only one in the advanced round, earning him widespread admiration across audiences who witnessed the brilliant performance.

Equally inspiring was the journey of Saint’s teammate, Noheemat Adejumo in episode two. Sparked by the “SPAK Hero of the Week,” segment, which profiled STEM professionals at the start of each episode, she drew motivation from the story of Dr. Adeola Olubamiji who inspired her determination to pursue Biomedical Engineering. She went on to make history as the first female semi-finalist of ISPAK 7.0. Her triumph emphasized the impact of representation and the power of role models.

Beyond the spotlight, the human side of the competition shone through. Students who qualified for the semi-finals celebrated with their peers, teachers, and families present. While those whose journey ended at the preliminaries found comfort and encouragement from their teachers who turned each experience into a lesson in growth and learning. These behind-the-scenes moments, filled with camaraderie, encouragement, reflection, and shared pride revealed the heart of the competition that goes beyond the stage.

As the curtain falls on the preliminaries, one truth is undeniable, the stage given viewers a glimpse of the intellectual prowess and resilience of Nigeria’s future leaders in science and technology. With 81 extraordinary students narrowing down to a smaller group of 27, anticipation for the semi-finals is sky-high.

The journey continues, and if the preliminaries are anything to go by, the semi-finals promise even more thrilling displays of brilliance, grit, and inspiration. For these young superstars, the spotlight is only getting brighter.