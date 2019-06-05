NSE to Set Time frame for Telcos to Get Listed

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that after the listing of MTN on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the other three telecommunications companies: Airtel, 9mobile and Glo are expected to follow suit as the commission will soon set a time frame for them.

The Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, NCC, Mr. Sunday Dare, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja, Nigeria.

Sunday Dare said that though Airtel is going to list on the London Stock Exchange ((LSE), he believes that Airtel will come to Nigeria and list too, adding that the commission will give a time frame for them all to list on the NSE.

“After MTN, Airtel has announced that they are going to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and I think part of their plan is get listed on the LSE and perhaps come.

“The moment MTN did it, that is, got listed on the NSE, it was expected that other operators would also, and I think they are working on it.

“We will set a time line for the others to get listed; Airtel is talking to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), though I know it is a process actually. We expect that the big four (Glo, Airtel and 9mobile) will also be listed with MTN that has already been listed,” he said.

Source: VON