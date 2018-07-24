NSE Records 0.30 per cent Growth as Dangote Cement Tops Gainers Chart

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed on Monday with a growth of 0.30 per cent following a Dangote Cement gain.

Dangote Cement topped the gainers’ chart, after investors responded positively to the release of its six months unaudited result for the period ended June 30.

Dangote Cement grew by N1.30 per to close at N236 per share, followed by Guaranty Trust Bank with 80k to close at N38.80, while NASCON appreciated by 55k to close at N20.80 per share.

CAP increased by 50k to close at N35, while Nigerian Breweries also garnered 50k to close at N108 per share. Consequently, the All-Share Index improved by 108.52 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 36,711.96 compared with 36,603.44 achieved on Friday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.259 trillion increased by N39 billion or 0.30 per cent to close at N13.298 trillion.

On the other hand, Forte Oil topped the losers’ chart for the day, dropping by N2.70 to close at N25.20 per share.

Oando trailed with a loss of 40k to close at N5.15, while UPL was down by 25k to close at N2.30 per share. Stanbic IBTC also lost 25k to close at N48.55, while Dangote Flour depreciated by 20k to close at N8.90 per share.

In spite of the growth in crucial market indicators, the volume of shares transacted dropped by 66.72 per cent, while value declined by 43.33 per cent. However, Medview Air was the toast of investors, trading 100 million shares worth N214 million.

Transcorp followed with an account of 16.15 million shares valued at N19.56 million, while Zenith International Bank sold 11.29 million shares worth N260.27 million.

GTBank exchanged 8.19 million shares valued at N315.85 million, while Access Bank traded 6.75 million shares worth N 67.51 million. (NAN)