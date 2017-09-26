NSE Index Drops 0.37% on Sluggish Trading

Activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, flagged off the new week on Monday, September 25, on a negative note pulling down value of lead indices.

Consequently, All-Share Index slumped by 0.37 percent or 130.08 points to close at 35,358.73 points, dragging down the year-to-date return to 31.58 percent.

Similarly, market capitalisation depreciated by N44.8 billion to settle at N12.2 trillion, while the

However, the market breadth ended positive as 19 stocks leaping in value against 17 stocks.

Nestle led the laggard’s chart dropping N5 to settle at N1225 per share, and Nigerian Breweries dipped by N3.1k to finish at N168 per share. Lafarge dropped N1.48k to close at N50 per share, UBA lost 27k to end at N8.70k per share, and GTBank fell by 10k to wrap the day at N39.50k per share.

Meanwhile, Total Plc, sat atop the gainers’ chart adding N6 to settle at N231 per share, and was followed by GlaxoSmithKline, which increased by 60k to finish at N22 per share. Newrest ASL Nigeria appreciated by 34k to close at N7.16k per share, Custodian and Allied moved up by 17k to end at N3.63 per share, while Eterna inflated by 16k to settle at N3.46k per share.

A total of 107.2 million shares were exchanged today in 2,848 deals worth N1.4 billion in contrast to 192.2 million units transacted last Friday in 2,814 deals valued at N3.7 billion.

Today’s most active stock at the market was Meyer, which traded 20 million shares worth N14 million.

It was followed by FCMB, which transacted 9.6 million shares valued at N9.9 million, and Niger Insurance, which exchanged 8.4 million shares at N4.2 million.

FBN Holdings traded 8 million shares valued at N45.3 million, while Transcorp sold 5.5 million shares worth N6.8 million.

At the close of trading activities on Monday, the volume and value of equities transacted on the floor of the NSE contracted.