NSE Index Down 0.68% As Trading Opens New Week Red

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, June 19, closed the first trading session of the week in a downward trajectory as the value of lead indices of the bourse fell.

Consequently, the NSE all-share index, ASI, depreciated by 0.68 percent to close at 38,664.15 points as a result of sell-offs. The Week-to-Date returns closed down 6.38%, following the bearish sentiments across Sectors

Also, market breadth index ended negative with 12 gainers paired to 34 stocks that declined. International Breweries was the day’s biggest gainer growing by 6.58 percent, while Prestige Assurance Plc led the laggard’s chart with a loss of 6.25 percent.

Sectorial performance chart showed the NSE Banking index sliding by 2.25 percent following the sell-off in the shares of Fidelity Bank Plc, FCMB Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and UBA.

The NSE Oil & Gas index slumped by 0.70 percent on the back of the losses in the shares of oil marketing majors, Conoil Plc, Forte Oil Plc and Oando Plc with losses of 6.25 percent, 4.87 percent and 2.92 respectively.

The NSE Industrial index dipped by 0.43 percent due to losses in the shares of Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc and Lafarge Cement Wapco Nigeria Plc.

On the positive side, the NSE Consumer Goods index soared by 0.06 percent due to the 6.58 percent gains in the shares of International Breweries Plc and 0.09 percent leap in Nigerian Breweries Plc.

At the end of trading, United Bank for Africa Plc with a gain of 3.64 percent emerged the most actively traded with 123 million units of shares worth N1.3 billion.