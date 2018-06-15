Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE , on Thursday, June 14, ended the week ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in a downward trajectory, following the wobbly performance in some highly capitalised stocks.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index tumbled by with a loss 0.26 per cent or 103.25 points to close at 38,928.47 against 39,031.72 achieved on Wednesday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N14.139 trillion, dropped N38 billion to close at N14.101 trillion against N14.139 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Seplat led the losing pack, dropping N14.10 to close at N754.90 per share. Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N5 to close at N110, while Presco dropped N1.70 to close at N72 per share.

International Breweries dipped by 45k to close at N41.30, while Zenith International Bank was down by 35k to close at N26.40 per share.

Conversely, Okomu Oil Palm led the gainers’ table, appreciating by N8.40 to close at N90.40 per share. NASCON followed with a gain of 95k to close at N23.95, while Stanbic IBTC increased by 50k to close at N49 per share.

Dangote Sugar added 40k to close at N19.40, while Eterna Oil advanced by 30k to close at N6.30 per share.

United Capital Plc emerged the day’s most active stock, trading 101.63 million shares valued at N327.68 million.

United Bank for Africa followed with an account of 66.10 million shares worth N720.79 million, while Diamond Bank traded 20.21 million shares valued at N31.64 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 14.24 million shares worth N587.29 million, while Transcorp exchanged 23.78 million shares valued at N20.48 million.

At the end of trading, the volume of shares traded crashed by 26.26 per cent as investors bought and sold 336.62 million shares valued at N5.25 billion in 3,667 deals.This was in contrast to 456.49 million shares worth N4.13 billion transacted in 3,517 deals on Wednesday.