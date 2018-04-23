Naira Remains at N363/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, on Friday, April 20, maintained same rate against the United States of American Dollar, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency exchanged at the rate N363 against the greenback at the black market. However, for those buying at the black market, the rate has fluctuated between N360 to $1.

Against at the British Pound Sterling, the Naira closed at the rate N510 at the black market and closed at the rate of N455 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN in line with trend continued its weekly forex intervention sales last week

The apex bank offered $210 million via the Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS); in its commitment to sustain liquidity levels and maintain stability in forex rate across all segments of the market. As a result, the naira was stable last week.