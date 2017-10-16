NSE Index Adds 0.32% on Renewed Investors’ Confidence

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, October 12, ended the week upbeat following renewed investors’ confidence.

Consequently, the All-Share Index soared by 0.32% or 115.93 points to settle at 36,848.17 points,leaving the year-to-date (YTD) return to close at 37.11 percent.While the market capitalisation spiked by N40 billion to close at N12.7 trillion.

Market breadth remained positive with 28 gainers paired against 13 losers. International Breweries topped the gainers’ chart rising by N1.99k to settle at N41.89k per share. Lafarge added N1.50k to close at N56 per share, while Stanbic IBTC appreciated by 81k to finish at N42 per share.

Guinness Nigeria soared by 75k to end at N100 per share, and Nestle gained 50k to finish at N1240.50k per share.

Conversely, Forte Oil suffered N2 loss today to settle at N48 per share, while CCNN fell by 50k to close at N9.68k per share. Dangote Cement also crashed by 50k to end at N223.50k per share, Dangote Sugar went down by 16k to close at N13.69k per share, and University Press depreciated by 11k to settle at N2.22k per share.

Diamond Bank remained the most traded equity, though the volume slid drastically. A total of 25 million shares of Diamond Bank were sold today by investors at N27.8 million with its share price rising by 8.57 percent to close at N1.14k per share.

Access Bank traded 15.8 million shares worth N156 million, while Transcorp exchanged 15 million shares valued at N22.7 million.

FCMB traded 14.3 million shares at N14.8 million, and Zenith Bank transacted 9.2 million shares worth N233 million.

At the end of trading investors staked N2.2 billion on 159.6 million shares today, compared with N3.2 billion staked on 443.7 million shares yesterday at the market.