NSE Index Up 3.06% As Bull Thrives for Third Consecutive Day

Activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, January 10, sustained a three-day upward trajectory pushing up market value.

Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 1,453.14 points or 3.06 per cent to hit 41,816.11 as against 40,362.97 on Tuesday.

Likewise, the market capitalisation soared by N517 billion to close at N14.880 trillion as against N14.363 trillion following Dangote Cement gain.

Price movement chart showed Dangote Cement leading the day’s gainers, adding N9.50 to close at N247 per share. Nigerian Breweries followed with a growth of N6 to close at N146, while Conoil gained N3.48 to close at N37.51 per share.

International Breweries leaped by N3.01 to close at N60, while Beta Glass added N2.56 to close at N53.87 per share.

On the flip side, Guinness sat atop the losers’ table, dropping N1.80 to close at N100.20 per share. UAC Property followed with a loss of 3k to close at N3, while Fidelity Bank was down by 2k to close at N2.92 per share.

Transcorp led the activity chart trading 184.73 million shares valued at N365.27 million. Diamond Bank came second with 136.61 shares worth N314.53 million, while Access Bank traded 121.96 million shares valued at N1.44 billion.

Fidelity Bank exchanged 86.03 million shares worth N259.96 million, while FBN Holdings traded 72.47 million shares valued at N770.42 million.

At the end of trading, investors bought and sold 1.09 billion shares valued at N13.29 billion in 8,025 deals, in contrast with 770.89 million shares worth N7.89 billion transacted in 7,395 deals on Wednesday.