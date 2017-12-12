NSE Index Down 0.89% As Sell Pressure Rocks Trading

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, opened the week on Monday, December 11, on a bearish note.

Consequently, the All Share Index depreciated by 0.89 per cent or 343.54 points o close at 38,913.99 compared to 39,257.53 achieved on Friday.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.672 trillion, lost N120 billion to close at N13.913 trillion.

Price movement chart showed that Dangote Cement led the laggards’ chart dropping N4.10 to close at N240.90 per share. Nigerian Breweries followed with a loss of N2 to close at N143, while Unilever was down by N1.11 to close at N40.50 per share. Stanbic IBTC lost N1 to close at N42, while Presco 89k to close at N68.41 per share.

On the flip side, Nestle led the gainers’ table, adding N49.92 to close at N1,460 per share. Mobil Oil followed with a gain of N15.14 to close at N174.96, while Total appreciated by N1.99 to close at N230 per share.

National Salt Company Nigeria gained 89k to close at N18.74, while Dangote Sugar increased by 66k to close at N20.69 per share.

FBN Holdings was the most active, trading 61.27 million shares worth N553.14 million. Zenith International Bank followed with an account of 35.32 million shares valued at N928.74 million, while Diamond Bank exchanged 34.08 million shares worth N 47.58 million.

Transcorp accounted for 30.33 million shares worth N43.51 million and Access Bank traded 29.66 million shares valued at N344.52 million.

At the end of trading, the volume of shares closed lower as investors bought and sold 350.59 million shares worth N4.91 billion exchanged in 4,884 deals. In contrast with the 530.08 million shares valued at N5.12 billion traded.