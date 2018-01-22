NSE Index Up 0.54 on Renewed Investors’ Confidence

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, January 19, closed the week upbeat over renewed investors confidence.

As such, the All-Share Index, ASI, surged by 0.54% or 244.09 points to settle at 45,092.83 points, bringing year-to-date gain up to 17.91 percent. Meanwhile the market capitalisation leaped by N87 billion to finish at N16.2 trillion, and the

Price movement chart showed GTBank sitting atop the gainers’ table after gaining N2.60k to close at N54.71k per share. Unilever added N2 to close at N47 per share, while International Breweries rose by N1 to settle at N63 per share.

Stanbic IBTC surged by 99k to finish at N46 per share, while Zenith Bank advanced by 70k to end the day at N33 per share.

Conversely, FBN Holdings led the laggards’ pack after dropping by 85k to close at N13.90k per share. It was followed by Cadbury Nigeria, which depreciated by 79k to settle at N15.6k per share, and Dangote Sugar, which fell by 75k to finish at N20 per share.

Dangote Flour shed 73k today to close at N14.97k per share, while NASCON declined by 48k to settle at N19 per share.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with one billion shares transacted for N6.3 billion, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 207 million equities worth 531 million exchanged by investors.

A total of 1.3 billion shares worth N8.6 billion were bought and sold by investors today compared with the 1.4 billion shares transacted yesterday worth N10.7 billion.

Transcorp remained the toast of investors, trading a total of 205.9 million shares worth N514.9 million.

Diamond Bank traded 193.2 million shares valued at N671.2 million, while Skye Bank sold 110 million equities for N136.4 million.

Furthermore, FCMB exchanged 102.5 million shares valued at N351.7 million, while Wema Bank transacted 84.9 million equities for N95.2 million.

At the close of trading, the volume and value of shares traded soared by 0.38 percent and 19.56 percent respectively.