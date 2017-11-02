NSE Index Down 0.03% With FBN Holdings Leads Again

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE) depreciated marginally on Thursday, November, 2, by 0.03% to close at 36,877.15 points, compared with the appreciation of 0.56% recorded yesterday.

The depreciation recorded in the share prices of Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Transcorp, and PZ Cussons was mainly responsible for the loss recorded in the Index

Year-to-date, the Index has appreciated by 37.22%.

Similarly, the Market Capitalization depreciated marginally today by 0.03% to close at N12.76trn, compared with the appreciation of 0.56% recorded yesterday to close at N12.77trn

The total value of stocks traded on the floors of The NSE was N3.95bn, down by 24.07% from N5.20bn recorded yesterday

The total volume of stocks traded was 318.14mn in 5,472 deals

The three most actively traded stocks were: FBN Holdings (73.40mn), Union Dicon (58mn) and UBA (32.02mn)

The most actively traded sectors were: Financial Services (224.37mn), Healthcare (60.58mn), and Consumer (15.17mn).

The 30-Day, 90-Day and 180-Day NIBOR decreased to 19.16%, 19.38% and 21.03% respectively

The discount rates on the Nigerian Treasury Bills depreciated further today by an average of about 10 basis points as the demand witnessed previously in the 2-way-quote market was sustained

Market activity was minimal today in the 2-way quote Bond Market. However, demand for secondary market bonds trickled into the market. The March 2027 and March 2036 topped the list of the actively traded securities.

Activity at the interbank foreign exchange market remained low, with quotes ranging between N305.35/US$ and N306.35/US$

The foreign exchange rate at the interbank market opened at N305.35/305.85 and closed at N305.85/306.35, with a high of N305.85/306.35 and a low of N305.35/305.85 to the US$.