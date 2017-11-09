NSE: 0.34% Growth Spur By International Breweries And Others

It was reported on Wednesday, November, 8, that International

Breweries led the gainers’ table with a gain of N4.20 to close at

N45.20 per share.

Dangote Cement came second with a growth of N2 to close at

N231 and NASCON inched 46k to close at N15.98 per share.

Cadbury Plc also appreciated by 40k to close at N10.75, while FBN

Holdings added 12k to close at N7.19 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 125.4 points or 0.34

per cent to close at 37,138.97 against 37,013.57 achieved on

Tuesday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at

N12.810 trillion inched N43 billion or 0.34 per cent to close at

N12.853 trillion.

Mr Ambrose Omordion, the Chief Operating Officer, InvestData

Ltd., said that the market growth was as a result of last minutes

value gain posted by Dangote Cement.

Omordion said that investing confidence in the market was due

to improved fundamentals of some companies’ earnings and not

the proposed 2018 budget.

On the other hand, 7UP recorded the highest loss to lead the

losers’ table, dropping by 60k to close at N84.40 per share.

Flour Mills trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N34 and Zenith

Bank shed 22k to close at N25.58 per share.

Nigerian Breweries was down by 21k to close at N143.89 and

Redstar Express depreciated by 18k to close at N4.80 per share.

However, the volume of shares traded dipped by 36.59 per cent

with an exchange of 193.48 million shares valued at N1.81 billion

transacted in 3,904 deals.

Also reported was that this is in contrast with a total of 305.17

million shares worth N2.91 billion traded in 4,274 deals on

Tuesday, November, 7.

Diamond Bank from the banking industry was the most active in

volume terms, exchanging 36.28 million shares valued at N43.61

million.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 35.18 million shares

worth N248.77 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 19.45 million

shares valued at N32.95 million.

FCMB Group exchanged 17.45 million shares worth N20.89

million and AIICO Insurance sold a total of 9.47 million shares

valued at N5.10 million.