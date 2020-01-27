NSCDC Official Kills Imo Senatorial Candidate

Mr Ndubuisi Emenike the Action Alliance (AA’s) candidate in the Imo North Senatorial District in the 2019 National Assembly election, has been shot dead by an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Imo state Police command confirmed the killing on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Speaking on the developing issue, police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu told journalists that Mr Emenike was shot dead by the NSCDC official during a celebration party held in honour of APC’s Miriam Onuoha the winner of the Okigwe North Federal Constituency.

The NSCDC operative is said to have been attached to the AA Senatorial candidate and had escorted him to the victory party.

Witnesses say NSCDC official was shooting consistently into the air and mistakenly shot his boss, disrupting the party which was already underway.

Mr Emenikr fell and lost consciousness and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police say the NSCDC official is presently in custody even as the command has launched an investigation into the ugly incident.

The death of Ndubuisi Emenike is coming a few weeks after the death of Senator Ben Uwajimogu who also contested and won the Imo North senatorial district.

Source; Channels TV