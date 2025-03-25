NSCDC Discovers Illegal Crude Oil Reservoir In Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ondo State Command has uncovered an illegal crude oil reservoir in the state. In a statement released on Tuesday in Akure, the command’s spokesperson, DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, confirmed the discovery, which was made during a joint operation with the Nigerian Army and TANTITA Security Service.

The illegal reservoir was concealed in a forest in Obe-Akingboye, Ilaje Local Government Area. According to Aidamenbor, the operation took place on Sunday at about 2:12 p.m., but no arrests were made as the suspects had fled before security operatives arrived.

Ondo State Commandant, Mr. Oluyemi Ibiloye, has issued a stern warning to individuals engaging in illegal petroleum activities, urging them to desist or face the full force of the law. He also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding critical national assets, particularly in the solid minerals sector.