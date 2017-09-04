NPFL: Gombe, Remo Stars Demoted

Gombe United and Remo Stars have earned automatic demotion from the Nigerian Professional Football League, with one match remaining to end the season.

Remo Stars have just 29 points in 37 matches, while Gombe have 43 points. The third team to go down with them will be determined on the last day.

ABS, Wikki Tourists and Shooting Stars are all suspects that can fill the last demotion slot.

On the top of the league, Plateau United and MFM FC are leaving the championship decision to the final day as they stand just one point away from each other.

Plateau lead with 63 points, while MFM have 62 points. Enyimba International, who are third have 58 points. Akwa United occupy the fourth position with 57 points.

Plateau United, playing at home, have a resurgent Rangers International to contend with on the final day on 9 September, while MFM will travel to Maiduguri to battle El-Kanemi Warriors.

The Jos-based Plateau United had wasted an opportunity to be crowned champions on Sunday when they went down 1-0 to relegation-threatened Wikki Tourists in Bauchi. A week earlier, despite playing at home, they had also been forced to draw against Rivers United.

In other final day fixtures: Enyimba v Katsina United; Gombe United v Wikki Tourists, Abia Warriors v Rivers United, Nasarawa United v ABS , Akwa United v Kano Pillars, Niger Tornadoes v Shooting Stars, FC IfeanyiUbah v Lobi Stars and Remo Stars v Sunshine Stars.