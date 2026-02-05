NPF Clears Outstanding Pensions And Death Benefits Under New Reforms

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Pensions Limited has announced the full settlement of all outstanding pension arrears and death benefits for its personnel. Speaking at a pre-retirement seminar in Kano on February 4, 2026, the Commissioner of Police (Pensions), Sani Doki Yusuf, confirmed that the era of prolonged delays has ended under the current leadership of Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.

Since its inception, NPF Pensions Limited has disbursed over ₦97.5 billion in retirement benefits to 30,370 officers and over ₦39.5 billion in death benefits to 8,847 next-of-kin.

A key highlight of the 2026 report is the dramatic improvement in payment speed. According to ACP Lydia Ameh, the Force Insurance Officer, officers with complete and accurate documentation are now receiving their benefits within three to five working days of retirement.

This is a significant shift from previous years, when retirees often waited months or years for their accrued rights. Currently, over 25,572 retirees are successfully integrated into the monthly payroll, receiving a total of ₦1.56 billion every month.

Despite these successes, the NPF noted that a small percentage of payments remain “unclaimed” or delayed. These cases are primarily linked to documentation discrepancies, such as inconsistent names, missing birth certificates, or failure to update Retirement Savings Account (RSA) details.

To mitigate this, the NPF is currently conducting a nationwide “Pre-Retirement Sensitization” tour, targeting approximately 5,000 officers expected to retire by December 2026 to ensure their records are perfectly aligned with the National Pension Commission (PenCom) requirements.

Looking forward, the police leadership is pushing for even deeper reforms. Acting Managing Director of NPF Pensions, Abdulkareem Gezawa, disclosed that a proposal is currently under review to establish a minimum police pension equivalent to 80% of an officer’s last monthly salary. This move aims to provide a more robust financial cushion for retirees, especially given the current inflationary environment.

The NPF also reaffirmed that all pension funds are securely domiciled in consolidated accounts under the strict regulation of PenCom.