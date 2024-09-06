NNPCL To Start Lifting PMS From Dangote Refinery On September 15

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that it will begin lifting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from Dangote Refinery on September 15, 2024.

This was disclosed by the Executive Vice President of Downstream of the Company, Adedapo Segun, during an interview on TVC News.

Segun said that NNPCL is awaiting the September 15 timeline provided by the 650,000 barrels per day Lagos-based refinery. His comments come as fuel scarcity continues to affect the country despite the recent price increase.

Segun said that NNPCL is collaborating with marketers to “ensure that stations open early, close late, to maintain adequate fuel supply to meet the needs of Nigerians.”

“We are also engaging relevant authorities to ensure product diversions are prevented and timely deliveries to all stations are ensured.

“The scarcity should ease in the next few days as more stations recalibrate and begin operations”, he announced to Nigerians.

Remember that Dangote Refinery refuted calims that NNPCL has started lifting petrol from the refinery, on Wednesday.

This happened days after Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group officially announced that his refinery has commenced sale of PMS.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University