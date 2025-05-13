NNPCL To Resume Oil Exploration In Northern Nigeria — GCEO Bayo Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Bayo Ojulari, has announced plans to resume oil drilling activities in northern Nigeria, marking a strategic effort to revitalise halted energy projects in the region.

Ojulari made the disclosure during an interview with BBC News Hausa on Monday, affirming that the suspended Kolmani oil drilling project — located along the Bauchi-Gombe border — would recommence under his leadership.

The oil drilling initiative in Kolmani was originally launched in November 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, a landmark event that sparked widespread excitement among residents in the North, who saw it as a pathway to regional economic transformation. However, the project was abruptly suspended for reasons that were never made public.

Speaking on the development, Ojulari urged the people of the region to remain patient, assuring them that the NNPCL was committed to seeing the project through.

“We will continue with oil drilling in Kolmani and expand to other locations. Alongside that, we will also complete the Ajaokuta–Kano gas pipeline,” he stated.

According to him, resuming these projects would not only stimulate regional development but also unlock economic opportunities for the entire country.

“These initiatives will reactivate industries, encourage new investments, and create wealth. Everyone will benefit,” he said.

The NNPCL had also announced plans in early 2023 to commence oil exploration in Nasarawa State, situated in north-central Nigeria, but that initiative remains unfulfilled — prompting public demands for clarity.

Addressing scepticism surrounding his appointment, Ojulari, who is himself from the North, expressed surprise over criticisms from some quarters. He called on citizens to support his vision and offer prayers for the success of his leadership.

“As a northerner, I was surprised by some of the reactions. I appeal for support from the region and the country at large to move Nigeria forward,” he said.

Efforts to Mend Fences with Dangote Refinery

In a significant policy shift, Ojulari revealed that the NNPCL was working to restore cordial relations with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery following a period of strained ties between the two energy giants.

The rift stemmed from a disagreement under the previous NNPCL leadership over crude oil supply arrangements. In March, the corporation, led by former GCEO Mele Kyari, halted a naira-for-crude deal with the Dangote Refinery — a move that triggered supply disruptions and fuel price increases until the Federal Government intervened.

Ojulari, however, disclosed that both parties had recently engaged in reconciliation talks aimed at fostering collaboration rather than competition.

“We’ve had productive discussions. From now on, NNPCL and Dangote Refinery will work together to ensure stable fuel supply across the country,” he affirmed.

“Where there are issues, we will resolve them through dialogue. There will be no more conflicts between us — only cooperation for Nigeria’s good.”

He commended business mogul Aliko Dangote for taking steps to repair the relationship, describing the effort as commendable and vital for achieving energy security.

Impact of Global Oil Prices on Nigeria’s Economy

Commenting on the broader economic landscape, Ojulari admitted that fluctuations in global crude oil prices had adversely affected Nigeria’s revenue projections.

“The national budget was predicated on higher oil prices, but the market crash has disrupted expected revenues,” he said.

Nevertheless, he expressed optimism that the country could still meet its financial goals through prudent fiscal management and reduced operational costs.

“If we cut down on operating expenses in the oil and gas sector, the income from sales will be sufficient for national development,” he explained.