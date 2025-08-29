NLC Demands ₦150,000 Minimum Wage For Lagos Workers

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the state government to raise the minimum wage for workers from the current ₦85,000 to ₦150,000 in line with prevailing economic realities. Chairperson of the chapter, Mrs. Funmi Sesi, made the demand on Thursday while reacting to the recent wage increases by the Imo and Ebonyi State governments.

Sesi noted that the cost of living in Lagos—covering accommodation, transportation, feeding, and utilities—was significantly higher than in other states, making a wage review imperative.

“The time has come for an upward review of the minimum wage in Lagos. At least someone has taken the bull by the horn and opened the space. No one can blame Governor Sanwo-Olu now if he implements a higher wage for Lagos workers, because we deserve decent work conditions commensurate with the economic realities in the state,” she said.

She added that the labour movement was eager to engage the government to secure an improved welfare package for workers.

The call follows Governor Hope Uzodimma’s approval of a new minimum wage of ₦104,000 for Imo State civil servants, up from ₦76,000, as announced during a meeting with labour leaders in Owerri on Tuesday. Similarly, the Ebonyi State Government increased its workers’ minimum wage from ₦70,000 to ₦90,000, according to Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Ikeuwa Omebe, during a press briefing on Thursday.

Sesi commended both states for the move, expressing hope that other governments would follow suit.