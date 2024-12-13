NITDA Releases Whitepaper On Bill To Protect Nigerians From Online Harms

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with Advocacy for Policy and Innovation (API), releases a Whitepaper on the proposed Framework for an Online Harms Protection Bill in Nigeria. This document aims to address the increasing issue of online harms while creating a secure digital space for Nigerians.

The Whitepaper is the outcome of insights gathered during Nigeria’s first Content Moderation and Online Safety Summit, held by API in July 2022. It serves as a foundation for developing a comprehensive legal framework to protect Nigerians in the digital space.

The Whitepaper outlines the widespread prevalence of online harms, especially threats against children and vulnerable groups. It also examines global regulatory efforts and suggests strategies suited to Nigeria’s unique context. NITDA highlights the need for a more robust legal framework, as past regulations like the Cybercrime Act of 2015 and the Internet Code of Practice have failed to address the evolving nature of online risks effectively.

“Despite existing regulations, the complexities of the digital environment require a more comprehensive and collaborative approach to online safety,” NITDA notes.

Objectives of the Whitepaper

The Whitepaper aims to:

Encourage discussions on combating online harms while balancing regulatory actions with the growth of the digital ecosystem. Guide Policy Development: Provide recommendations to inform the creation of a legal framework for online safety.

Provide recommendations to inform the creation of a legal framework for online safety. Encourage Stakeholder Participation: Create a collaborative foundation for engaging government agencies, businesses, civil society, and the public.

NITDA stresses that the Whitepaper is a research-driven document intended to guide policy discussions and refine future regulatory directions.

NITDA invites stakeholders, including businesses, civil society organizations, internet platforms, and the public, to review the Whitepaper and offer feedback. The agency will gather responses and present them to stakeholder groups for further discussion before drafting the final bill.

NITDA reaffirms its commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s digital economy and ensuring a safer online environment for all users.

Nigeria has previously introduced several laws and regulations to address online harms, such as the Internet Code of Practice (2017), the Nigeria Broadcasting Code (2020), and NITDA’s Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms (2022). Legislative proposals like the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill (2019), the “Social Media Bill,” and the NBC Amendment Bill (2023) also aim to protect citizens from online dangers. However, these efforts have faced criticism for perceived inadequacies, restrictions on civic space, and potential human rights violations.