A Note From Google And Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Information is at the core of human progress. It’s why we’ve focused for more than 26 years on our mission to organize the world’s information and make it accessible and useful. And it’s why we continue to push the frontiers of AI to organize that information across every input and make it accessible via any output, so that it can be truly useful for you.

That was our vision when we introduced Gemini 1.0 last December. The first model built to be natively multimodal, Gemini 1.0 and 1.5 drove big advances with multimodality and long context to understand information across text, video, images, audio and code, and process a lot more of it.

Now millions of developers are building with Gemini. And it’s helping us reimagine all of our products — including all 7 of them with 2 billion users — and to create new ones. NotebookLM is a great example of what multimodality and long context can enable for people, and why it’s loved by so many.

Over the last year, we have been investing in developing more agentic models, meaning they can understand more about the world around you, think multiple steps ahead, and take action on your behalf, with your supervision.

Today we’re excited to launch our next era of models built for this new agentic era: introducing Gemini 2.0, our most capable model yet. With new advances in multimodality — like native image and audio output — and native tool use, it will enable us to build new AI agents that bring us closer to our vision of a universal assistant.

We’re getting 2.0 into the hands of developers and trusted testers today. And we’re working quickly to get it into our products, leading with Gemini and Search. Starting today our Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental model will be available to all Gemini users. We’re also launching a new feature called Deep Research, which uses advanced reasoning and long context capabilities to act as a research assistant, exploring complex topics and compiling reports on your behalf. It’s available in Gemini Advanced today.

No product has been transformed more by AI than Search. Our AI Overviews now reach 1 billion people, enabling them to ask entirely new types of questions — quickly becoming one of our most popular Search features ever. As a next step, we’re bringing the advanced reasoning capabilities of Gemini 2.0 to AI Overviews to tackle more complex topics and multi-step questions, including advanced math equations, multimodal queries and coding. We started limited testing this week and will be rolling it out more broadly early next year. And we’ll continue to bring AI Overviews to more countries and languages over the next year.

2.0’s advances are underpinned by decade-long investments in our differentiated full-stack approach to AI innovation. It’s built on custom hardware like Trillium, our sixth-generation TPUs. TPUs powered 100% of Gemini 2.0 training and inference, and today Trillium is generally available to customers so they can build with it too.

If Gemini 1.0 was about organizing and understanding information, Gemini 2.0 is about making it much more useful. I can’t wait to see what this next era brings.



-Sundar