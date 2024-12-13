Senate Issues Arrest Warrant For Julius Berger MD Over Delayed Road Project

The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria issues an arrest warrant for the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, compelling him to appear before the Senate Committee on Works. This action follows the company’s failure to respond to previous summons concerning an abandoned road project, despite receiving federal funding for its execution.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio emphasizes the Senate’s constitutional authority to oversee the allocation and use of public funds, stating, “If we have powers to appropriate, we have powers to oversee, and we also have powers to follow the money to the letter.”

He further criticizes the company’s disregard for the National Assembly’s summons, pointing out that the prolonged discussion over the issue is unnecessary when a contractor has failed to respect legislative authority.

The Senate resolves to authorize the Senate President to sign the warrant, requiring Julius Berger’s MD to appear before the Committee on Works on a specific date, with a report to be presented thereafter. The Senate warns that non-compliance will lead to further actions as prescribed by the Constitution.

The warrant reflects the Senate’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of federal infrastructure projects. Julius Berger’s MD is expected to explain the utilization of the funds allocated for the road project.

The Senate Committee on Works raises concerns about delays in several critical road projects. During an investigative hearing on December 5, 2024, the committee discusses the slow progress of projects such as the Odukpani-Itu Highway, Eket Bypass, and Port Harcourt-Ahoada Road, with Julius Berger among the contractors scrutinized.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong highlights that Julius Berger briefly mobilized to the project site before halting work. Despite being summoned to appear by December 6, 2024, the company’s continued absence leads the Senate to issue the arrest warrant for the MD to account for the taxpayer funds received for the projects.