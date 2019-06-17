NIS to Commence Issuance of Residence Permit in Next 3 Months

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will in the next three months commence the issuance of Residence Permits to foreign nationals in the country.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babbandede during the passing out ceremony of the 44th Superintendent Basic Course for 396 trained officers at the Immigration Training School, Kano said any foreigner who fails to secure his or her permit by the end of the exercise risks deportation.

“In the face of global reality coupled with the insurgency and other serious security threats, Nigeria must take all necessary steps in protecting its sovereignty for the citizens to go about their lawful businesses in peace.”.

“The Service has taken serious steps in ensuring that, “our borders are protected and Nigeria becomes safer for business and encourage the inflow of foreign direct investments without undermining national security,” said the Immigration Boss

He said they have so far trained 611 officers in Modern Border Management in Kano alone, adding that the Service is currently training another batch of 1000 officers.

The Immigration boss also stated that” the Federal Government has approved the establishment of e-border with the upgrade of passenger clearance system, installation of MIDAS, establishment of the border patrol to FOB and the ongoing Technology Building”.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Bar. Georgina Ehuriah, said, “the Nigerian Immigration Service has remained very committed in staff training and discipline and so I assume that the Cadets that are passing out into the officers’ corps of the NIS must have duly paid the prize in character and conduct to be so admitted into the officers’ corps.”

The Commandant of the Kano Immigration School, CIS Rasheed Segun Adegoke said the School has witnessed unprecedented capacity development of infrastructure and training of manpower.

He added that they have since reintroduced Field-Trip for Cadets in line with the new validated curriculum.

Source: VON