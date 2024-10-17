NiMet Warns Of Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather advisory for Thursday, 17th October 2024, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall across various regions of the country.

According to the agency, northern states like Borno and Yobe should brace for thunderstorms, while the central region, including Abuja and Plateau, will experience cloudy conditions with scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

Southern states such as Lagos, Rivers, and Cross River are expected to see more intense rainfall, with occasional thunderstorms.

NiMet cautioned that these weather patterns could lead to localised flooding, particularly in areas with inadequate drainage systems.

Residents, especially motorists and those living in flood-prone zones, have been urged to exercise caution to avoid potential accidents and disruptions.

The agency also called on farmers and herders to stay informed, as extended rainfall could impact crop harvesting and animal grazing.