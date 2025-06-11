NiMet Predicts Three Days Of Thunderstorms And Rain Starting Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted three days of thunderstorms and rainfall across various parts of the country, beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

In its weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja, NiMet said early morning thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday in parts of Taraba, Kaduna, and Adamawa states in the northern region. Later in the day, storms with rainfall are likely to affect Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, and Bauchi.

In North Central Nigeria, morning thunderstorms are predicted in Benue, Kwara, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, and Nasarawa, with later showers expected in Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, and the FCT.

For the South, NiMet forecasts a cloudy morning with chances of rain in Ondo, Ekiti, and Edo. By afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms with rainfall are expected across most southern states including Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Oyo, Ogun, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers.

On Thursday, NiMet expects morning thunderstorms in parts of Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa, and Taraba. Later in the day, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Gombe, and Bauchi.

In the North Central region, intervals of sunshine with cloud patches are forecast, along with early morning thunderstorms in Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and the FCT. Later in the day, storms are expected in the same states as well as Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau.

Southern states such as Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River may see morning storms, while widespread rain with thunderstorms is predicted later in the day across the entire region, including Lagos and Ogun.

For Friday, thunderstorms are anticipated in the morning over parts of Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Taraba, with more rainfall later in Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, and Bauchi.

North Central states like the FCT, Nasarawa, Kwara, and Niger are expected to experience scattered storms, with additional rainfall in Kogi and Benue during the evening hours.

Southern regions will continue to experience a mix of cloudy skies and rainfall, with morning showers in Oyo, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, followed by isolated thunderstorms across most southern states later in the day.

NiMet cautioned that strong winds may precede the rainfall in many locations. The agency advised residents to secure loose items, avoid driving in heavy rain, disconnect electrical appliances, and steer clear of tall trees.

Airline operators were also urged to obtain airport-specific weather information for safe and efficient flight planning.

The public is encouraged to stay informed by checking daily weather updates via NiMet’s website: www.nimet.gov.ng.