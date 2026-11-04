NIMC explains how Nigerians can download NIN slips free through NINAuth app

By Emmanuella Opara | November 4th 2026

KEY POINTS

NIMC says Nigerians can download their official NIN slips free through the NINAuth mobile application.

Users must complete facial authentication before accessing the download option.

The service eliminates the need to visit NIMC enrolment centres or pay third-party agents.

The downloaded slip can be used at banks, government offices and other institutions requiring NIN documentation.

MAIN STORY

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has outlined steps for Nigerians to download their National Identification Number (NIN) slips free through its NINAuth mobile application, allowing users to obtain the document without visiting physical enrolment centres.

The commission demonstrated the process in a video shared on its official X account on Wednesday, explaining how registered NIN holders can access and save their official identification slips directly on their mobile phones.

To use the service, individuals are required to download the NINAuth application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and open it on their devices.

Users should then select the ‘Do More with NINAuth’ option, choose ‘NIN Slip’ from the available services and complete the facial authentication process to verify their identity.

Following successful verification, users can select ‘Download NIN Slip’ to generate and save the document on their phones.

NIMC described the process as convenient and secure, emphasising that the service is free and does not require payment to agents or intermediaries.

The commission said the digital service was introduced to simplify access to NIN documentation and reduce the need for physical visits to its offices.

NIMC launched the NINAuth platform in October 2025 to give Nigerians greater control over access to their personal information across government, banking, telecommunications and education services.

In June 2026, the commission announced that registered NIN holders could use the application to download their official identification slips without charge.

Information published on the NINAuth website states that the downloaded document is the same official slip issued by NIMC and is acceptable at banks, government offices and other institutions where the document is required.

The NIN is an 11-digit unique identification number issued to Nigerians and legal residents after successful registration. It serves as a means of establishing and verifying individual identities and linking personal records to the National Identity Database.

Individuals who have not registered for the number are required to visit an NIMC enrolment centre, provide their demographic information and undergo biometric registration, including fingerprint and facial capture, before receiving their identification number.

THE ISSUES

The availability of free NIN slip downloads through a mobile application provides an alternative to obtaining the document physically from enrolment centres.

It also addresses the inconvenience associated with repeated visits to NIMC offices and payments to third-party agents for a document that the commission says is available at no cost.

However, access to the service depends on users having compatible smartphones, internet connectivity and the ability to complete the facial verification process.

The digital option also makes it important for users to download the application through official app stores and protect their personal identification details when using digital identity services.

WHAT’S NEXT

NIN holders can access the service through the NINAuth application by completing the prescribed authentication steps.

The commission’s approach is expected to make access to official NIN documentation more convenient for registered users.

BOTTOM LINE

NIMC’s free NIN slip download service offers Nigerians a way to obtain their official identification documents without visiting enrolment centres or paying intermediaries. The initiative also expands the use of digital platforms in accessing government identity services.