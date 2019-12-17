Nigeria’s Inflation Rises to 11.85 percent in November – NBS

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, further increased to 11.85 percent (year-on-year) in November compared to 11.61 percent in the preceding month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS stated that increases were recorded in all the divisions that determine the headline index.

Food inflation rose to 14.48 percent, compared to 14.09 percent in the preceding month.

Core inflation also increased by 0.11 percent to 8.99 percent in November.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.02 percent in November, which is 0.05 percent rate lower than the 1.07 percent recorded in October.

Details later…