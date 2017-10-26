Nigeria’s Gas Flare Rate Climbs To 12% In August 2017

The gas flare rate in Nigeria climbed to 12.00 per cent, which translated to 919.73mmscfd in August 2017 compared to 10.03 per cent for the preceding month of July 2017, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Monthly Financial and Operations Report for August.

The monthly report which was released Wednesday, October 25, in Abuja gave an average gas flare rate of 10.15 per cent, which is 734.56mmscfd, for the period August 2016 to August 2017.

It attributed the success story to strategic interventions by the Corporation in respect of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) supply, revamp and re-commissioning of critical pipelines and depots across the country, as well as robust engagement with critical Downstream stakeholders, among which are Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN), Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association of Nigeria (PTDAN) as well as the Independent Petroleum Marketers (IPMAN).

To tackle the challenge, the Corporation in collaboration with Federal Government has continued to engage members of various host communities to stem incidences of pipeline infractions.

The report also revealed security synergy that the corporation had with IOCs as part of the steps taken to stem oil and gas sabotage which involved deployment of a structured and holistic security apparatus in operational areas.

The report showed that 950.67 million litres of white products were distributed and sold by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC in the month of August 2017. Although the figure was lower than the 1,121.92 million litres than that of July 2017, yet it was enough to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products.

A further breakdown down of the figure indicated that Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol distributed during the period was 814.02 million litres, Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), or kerosene supply stood at 59.92 million litres, while 76.73 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil or diesel was also distributed to the domestic market during the period under reference.