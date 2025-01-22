Nigeria’s Economy On Path To Recovery, Says Minister Wale Edun

Nigeria is making progress toward economic recovery, according to Finance Minister Wale Edun. Speaking during his 2025 budget presentation to the Senate Committee on Finance, Edun highlighted key reforms driving growth and stability.

He outlined measures such as the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, fuel price deregulation, and efforts to expand domestic refining. These reforms aim to improve fiscal stability, reduce inefficiencies, and create jobs, though the Minister acknowledged they might cause short-term challenges.

The government is also prioritising infrastructure development, including digital networks and energy projects, to boost productivity and attract private investments.

The Senate Committee approved the Ministry of Finance’s ₦38 billion budget for 2025, praising its focus on fiscal discipline and economic recovery.

Minister Edun expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic future, saying the reforms will improve living standards and build a more resilient economy.