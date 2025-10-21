Nigerian Stock Market Soars To ₦95 Trillion As Investor Confidence Rises

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its bullish run on Monday as total market capitalization climbed to a historic ₦95 trillion, representing a ₦613 billion increase driven by renewed investor appetite for equities.

Trading data revealed that the All-Share Index advanced by 965.63 basis points or 0.65%, closing at an all-time high of 149,943.27 points. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return of the market surged to 45%.

The uptrend was largely supported by strong buying interest in heavyweight and mid-tier stocks such as Eunisell, BUA Cement, FirstHoldco, and UBA, among others. Stockbrokers described investors’ sentiment as “positive yet cautious” as market participants await the release of companies’ Q3 2025 financial results.

In total, ₦26.68 billion worth of shares—approximately 408.97 million units—were exchanged across 31,287 deals, according to figures from Atlass Portfolio Limited.

FIDELITY Bank led in volume with 11.99% of total trades, followed by ACCESSCORP (10.28%), CHAMS (4.90%), NB (4.34%), and JAPAULGOLD (3.92%). GEREGU emerged as the top stock in value traded, accounting for 34.5% of the total market turnover.

Among top gainers, UNIONDICON rose by 10%, followed by Eunisell (+9.92%), SOVRENINS (+6.44%), BUACEMENT (+6.25%), ENAMELWA (+6.01%), and UACN (+5.19%).

On the downside, JULI topped the losers’ list with a -9.94% dip, trailed by DAARCOMM (-7.14%), CONOIL (-4.07%), VERITASKAP (-3.23%), CADBURY (-2.90%), and WEMABANK (-1.84%).

Despite the mixed breadth, sectoral performance leaned positive. The industrial sector rose by 2.34%, oil and gas climbed 0.65%, banking gained 0.48%, and consumer goods edged up 0.08%. However, the insurance sector slipped by 0.70%.