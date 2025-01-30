Nigerian Stock Market Gains N365 Billion As Investors Reap Profits

The Nigerian stock market saw significant growth as investors gained about N365 billion, with key market indicators rising by 0.57% by the end of the trading day.

This positive shift was driven by increased demand for medium- and large-cap stocks, particularly ARADEL, STANBIC, and others. The release of earnings reports from Nigerian companies also encouraged more investors to buy shares.

The Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index increased by 590.99 points (0.57%), closing at 104,549.74. However, while the total volume of shares traded dropped by 22.24%, the total value of transactions increased by 9.99%.

According to a market report by Atlass Portfolios Limited, investors traded approximately 421.62 million shares worth ₦14.99 billion across 16,256 deals.

In terms of volume, UNIVINSURE led the trading activity, accounting for 8.07% of the total volume, followed by FIDELITYBK (7.66%), FCMB (5.55%), JAPAULGOLD (4.85%), and VERITASKAP (4.10%).

When it comes to value, ARADEL was the most actively traded stock, making up 46.53% of the total transaction value on the exchange.

Top gainers for the day included ARADEL (+10.00%), CHELLARAM (+9.98%), STANBIC (+9.92%), UPL (+9.64%), and DAARCOMM (+9.09%). Meanwhile, MCNICHOLOS and CAVERTON saw the biggest losses, dropping by 10.00% each. Other decliners included VERITASKAP (-9.79%), ROYALEX (-8.08%), JAPAULGOLD (-3.64%), NEIMETH (-3.00%), and ACCESSCORP (-1.11%).

Overall, the market recorded 26 gainers and 37 losers, indicating a slightly negative market breadth. However, four out of the five major market sectors experienced growth, led by the Oil & Gas sector, which surged by 3.34%. Other sectors that saw gains included Consumer Goods (+0.81%), Banking (+0.75%), and Industrials (+0.01%), while the Insurance sector declined by 1.65%.

At the end of the trading session, the total market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange rose by ₦364.72 billion, closing at ₦64.52 trillion.