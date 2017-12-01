Nigerian States Record N149.5billion IGR in Q3 2017

A total of N149.45 billion was generated in the third quarter of 2017 from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by states in Nigeria, recently released data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed

From the figure released on Thursday, November 30, 2017, Lagos emerged the highest IGR generating state, contributing N73.8 billion to the amount.

It was followed by Ogun State, which generated N16.9 billion as IGR during the period under review, while Delta State added N13 billion to the N149.45 billion generated by the states in Q3 of 2017.

However, the least IGR generating states are Yobe, which raked N1.12 billion as IGR in months; Zamfara, which generated N1.28 billion in Q3 2017; and Ekiti, which earned N1.34 billion in the period under review.

However, according to the stats office, N473.08 billion was generated as IGR by the states in Q3 2017 Year-to-Date (YtD).

This excludes Rivers, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara, Kano,Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Gombe, Edo, Borno, Bauchi, Adamawa, Abia Ebonyi and Anambra States, which have not yet reported their IGR figures for Q3 2017.

A shortfall of N334.84 billion was recorded as at Q3 2017 when compared with the full year 2016 and Q3 2017 YTD IGR figures of all states.

States like Bayelsa, Benue, Ekiti, Enugu and Jigawa have already surpassed their total 2016 IGR figures as of Q3 2017.

The full year 2016 state IGR figure of N807.92 billion excludes Anambra, Ebonyi and Rivers states who are yet to report on details for either one or all of the last 3 years.

As at half year 2017, total revenue generated by states was put at N396.92 billion as against N392.06 billion. This represents an average growth of 1.24 percent.

About 25 States are doing better with IGR by Q2 2017 compared to Q2 2016 and this excludes Rivers, Ebonyi and Anambra who have not yet reported IGR details for Q2 2017 and who have not reported details for either one of all of the last 3 years.

The net FAAC allocation in half year 2017 (N744.4 billion) was 187 percent higher than IGR for same period in Q2 2017 (N396.9 billion) excluding IGR for Anambra, Rivers and Ebonyi states.

If the FAAC for these 3 states are removed without IGR records, then net FAAC allocation by Q2 2017 (N664.8 billion) was 165 percent higher than total IGR for states with records by Q2 2017.

The total revenue available to states was put at N1.05 trillion and this excludes IGR information for Rivers, Anambra and Ebonyi States.