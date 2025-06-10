Nigerian Society Of Engineers Applauds FG’s Infrastructure Drive

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Oguntala, has commended the Federal Government for its bold investment in infrastructure, with special praise for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project’s first section at Kilometre 8, Jakande Estate in Lagos, Oguntala lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its visionary leadership in promoting national connectivity and economic advancement through critical infrastructure.

She emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through the initiation of strategic infrastructure projects across all geopolitical zones, with a focus on fostering economic inclusion and regional balance.

Oguntala also called for a strong commitment to local content development. She urged the government to prioritize the involvement of Nigerian professionals, materials, and technological innovations in project execution to build national capacity and drive self-reliance.

She further encouraged collaborative efforts among public institutions, private sector stakeholders, and development partners to support and accelerate the country’s infrastructure development goals.

In his remarks, President Tinubu described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a vital corridor for trade, tourism, and national unity. He noted that infrastructure development under his Renewed Hope Agenda is designed to foster economic growth and social cohesion.

“This project is more than just brick and mortar; it is a pathway to inclusion, cohesion, and opportunity for all Nigerians,” the President said.

The initial 30-kilometre stretch from Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village is part of a broader 700-kilometre highway that will span nine states.

In addition to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, President Tinubu also commissioned several other key projects, including:

The Shagamu–Ibadan section of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway

of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway The Eleme–Ahoada stretch of the East-West Road

stretch of the East-West Road The Alesi–Ugep Road

Portions of the Enugu–Lokpanta Expressway

He also flagged off new infrastructure initiatives such as the Ibadan–Ife–Akure–Benin Highway and the Nembe–Brass Road, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to national transformation through infrastructure investment.