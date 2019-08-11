Nigerian Scientist Emerges Winner of 2019 World Physics Competition

Nigerian Scientist Emerges Winner of 2019 World Physics Competition

By
August 11, 2019
Dr. Yakubu Nura of  University of Maiduguri, in Nigeria, has won the World Physics Competition by defeating about 5720 contenders from 97 countries.

World Championship-2019 in Physics (EINSTEIN’S PLANETARY EQUATION) acknowledges the outstanding international contributions and selected him based on international meritorious competition.

Dr Nura’s research article was announced winner among 5721 nominations from 97countries, screened for the World Championship-2019 in Physics (EINSTEIN’S PLANETARY EQUATION).

World Champion Dr. Yakubu Nura who hails from Yobe State, is now recognized as father of modern EINSTEIN’S PLANETARY EQUATION studies in Physics.

The award was instituted to identify brilliant scientists and academicians around the world through World Championship.

The World Championship is organized by International Agency for Standards and Ratings at international level.

Dr. Yakubu Nura, (World Champion and Fellow, Directorate of Physics, IASR) plays a vital role in advancement of scientific knowledge in Physics (EINSTEIN’S PLANETARY EQUATION)

Source: VON

