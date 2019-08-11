Nigerian Scientist Emerges Winner of 2019 World Physics Competition

Dr. Yakubu Nura of University of Maiduguri, in Nigeria, has won the World Physics Competition by defeating about 5720 contenders from 97 countries.

World Championship-2019 in Physics (EINSTEIN’S PLANETARY EQUATION) acknowledges the outstanding international contributions and selected him based on international meritorious competition.

The award was instituted to identify brilliant scientists and academicians around the world through World Championship.

The World Championship is organized by International Agency for Standards and Ratings at international level.

Dr. Yakubu Nura, (World Champion and Fellow, Directorate of Physics, IASR) plays a vital role in advancement of scientific knowledge in Physics (EINSTEIN’S PLANETARY EQUATION)

Source: VON