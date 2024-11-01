FIRS Opens Recruitment For Tax Officers Nationwide

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announces the opening of its recruitment portal for tax officers across Nigeria, effective November 2, 2024, at 12:00 AM. This follows a previous announcement regarding the recruitment of Tax Officers I and Tax Officers.
The recruitment process will occur in the states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Oyo.
Eligibility Criteria
- Age Limit: Candidates must be 27 years old or younger by December 31, 2024.
- NYSC Completion: Applicants must have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by December 31, 2021.
- Educational Qualifications: A Bachelor’s Degree (or HND) with a First Class or Second Class Upper Division in relevant fields is required. Acceptable disciplines include Accounting, Actuarial Science, Business Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Digital Marketing, Economics, Engineering, Law, Mathematics, and others. Additional qualifications, such as master’s degrees or professional certifications (e.g., ICAN, ACCA), are advantageous.
Application Process
Interested candidates should submit applications through the official FIRS recruitment portal at www.firs.gov.ng/careers. Applicants are advised to choose only one of the specified locations and are encouraged to apply, especially women, minorities, and persons with disabilities. It is essential to use the official FIRS website to avoid scams.
Successful candidates should be prepared to work at any FIRS location. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessments, which may include aptitude tests, interviews, and medical examinations.
Step-by-Step Application Guide
- Confirm Eligibility: Ensure you meet the age limit, NYSC completion requirement, and educational qualifications.
- Visit the Application Portal: Go to www.firs.gov.ng/careers to access the application form and provide accurate information.
- Upload Required Documents: Prepare and submit copies of your academic certificates, NYSC discharge certificate, relevant professional certifications, and a recent passport photograph. Note any confirmation number after submission.
- Monitor Communications: Check your email regularly for updates on your application status.
- Participate in Assessments: Attend scheduled assessments and interviews, demonstrating your knowledge and skills.
- Onboarding: If selected, you will receive instructions for onboarding, including training and orientation sessions.