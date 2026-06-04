Nigerian Exchange Extends Losses as Investors Lose ₦478 Billion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 3, 2026

Key Points

NGX market capitalisation declined by ₦478 billion on Tuesday amid persistent sell pressure

The All-Share Index fell 0.35% to close at 246,686.66 points

Banking, insurance, consumer goods and oil and gas stocks recorded losses

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its bearish run on Tuesday as investors lost approximately ₦478 billion following widespread selloffs across key sectors of the equities market.

Market data showed the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.35 percent to close at 246,686.66 points, dragging the market capitalisation lower to ₦158.21 trillion. The latest decline follows losses of about ₦1.81 trillion recorded at the close of May, reflecting continued profit-taking activities by investors.

Trading activity weakened significantly during the session. Total transaction volume fell by 36.26 percent to 718.77 million shares, while transaction value dropped by 33.82 percent to ₦29.31 billion. The number of deals also declined by 21.98 percent to 71,683 transactions.

Market breadth remained negative, with 37 stocks closing lower against 14 gainers. Leading gainers included INTENEGINS, TRANSEXPR, NEIMETH, LIVINGTRUST and ABBEYBDS. On the losers’ chart, CWG, PZ, ABCTRANS, WEMABANK and SOVRENINS posted the sharpest declines.

Sectoral performance was largely negative. The Banking Index shed 1.63 percent, while the Insurance, Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas indices lost 0.44 percent, 0.50 percent and 0.04 percent respectively. Industrial Goods and Commodity sectors closed unchanged.

“The market continues to witness cautious sentiment as investors reassess portfolio positions following the strong rally seen earlier in the year,” a Lagos-based equity analyst said.

What’s Being Said

“Market breadth remained weak as sell pressure outweighed bargain hunting across most sectors,” stockbrokers said in separate market updates.

Independent market analysts noted that profit-taking activities are likely to persist in the near term as investors seek value opportunities amid elevated market valuations.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor corporate earnings releases and dividend announcements for fresh market catalysts.

Analysts expect mixed sentiment in subsequent trading sessions as bargain hunters return to selected stocks.

Monetary policy developments and fixed-income yields will remain key factors influencing investor decisions.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The latest decline highlights growing caution among equity investors after months of strong market gains. Unless fresh positive catalysts emerge, profit-taking and sector rotation could continue to weigh on market performance in the short term.