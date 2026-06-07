Nigerian Equities Market Extends Sell-Off, Investors Lose ₦2.28 Trillion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 4, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian equities investors lost ₦2.28 trillion as the market declined for a third consecutive trading session

The NGX All-Share Index fell 1.44% to 243,132.61 points, reducing the year-to-date return to 56.24%

Insurance, industrial, banking, consumer goods and oil and gas stocks all closed lower amid persistent profit-taking

Main Story

The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak on Wednesday, wiping out ₦2.28 trillion in investor wealth as widespread profit-taking continued to pressure equities across major sectors.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 1.44% to close at 243,132.61 points, while market capitalisation fell to ₦155.94 trillion. The latest decline follows a ₦1.81 trillion loss recorded on Monday and an additional ₦478 billion decline despite the listing of approximately ₦21 billion worth of new shares.

Trading activity remained relatively strong. Total volume traded rose by 28.41% to 922.97 million shares, while turnover increased by 44.25% to ₦42.27 billion. However, the number of deals fell by 3.28% to 69,332 transactions.

Market breadth remained firmly negative, with 43 stocks recording losses against 15 gainers. Major decliners included WAPIC, ZICHY, JOHNHOLT, LEARNAFRICA and CONHALLPLC, while ABBEYBDS, INTENEGINS, TRIPPLEG, UNIVINSURE and ROYALEX led the gainers’ chart.

Sectoral performance also reflected the bearish sentiment. The Insurance Index dropped 2.76%, Industrial Goods declined 1.55%, Banking fell 1.53%, Consumer Goods lost 0.28%, while Oil and Gas slipped 0.05%. The Commodity Index closed flat.

“The market continues to experience profit-taking after a prolonged rally that pushed several stocks to elevated valuation levels,” analysts at Lagos-based investment firms noted in market commentaries released after trading.

What’s Being Said

“The correction is not unexpected given the magnitude of gains recorded earlier in the year. Investors are increasingly focusing on earnings quality and valuation metrics rather than momentum-driven buying,” said market analysts at Vetiva Capital Management.

“The current decline reflects a healthy repricing process as investors rebalance portfolios and lock in gains accumulated during the recent market rally,” analysts at Afrinvest Securities stated in their market review.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor corporate earnings releases and dividend announcements for fresh market direction

Market participants are expected to continue repositioning portfolios ahead of the second-quarter earnings season

Analysts expect profit-taking pressure to persist in the near term, particularly among recently outperforming stocks

The Bottom Line: The Nigerian market remains one of the world’s best-performing equity markets in 2026 despite recent losses. However, the ongoing correction suggests investors are becoming more selective, shifting focus from speculative gains to fundamentals and earnings strength.