Nigerian Equities Market Adds ₦1.04 Trillion As Investors Fuel Rally

Investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) saw combined gains of ₦1.044 trillion following a strong session marked by heightened bargain hunting across the equities market. Trading ended on a bullish note, with key performance indicators climbing by 1.56%.

The local bourse extended its upward trajectory for the third straight session, driven by substantial buying activity in blue-chip and mid-tier stocks. Leading gainers included ETI, NESTLE, MTN Nigeria, and OKOMUOIL, which helped sustain the market rally.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 1,662.60 points to close at 108,361.10, lifting the total market capitalisation to ₦68.11 trillion. This marked a new milestone, with the index climbing above the 108,000 threshold.

However, market activity experienced a decline as the total volume and value of trades fell by 16.45% and 26.59%, respectively. A report from Atlass Portfolios Limited indicated that 475.46 million units valued at ₦13.899 billion exchanged hands in 17,575 transactions.

ACCESSCORP topped the volume chart, accounting for 21.94% of the day’s total volume, followed by GTCO (8.02%), UBA (6.49%), STERLINGNG (5.74%), and ZENITHBANK (5.53%). In terms of transaction value, GTCO emerged as the leading stock, contributing 17.45% of the total traded value for the session.

ETI, NESTLE, and NNFM led the gainers’ chart with a 10.00% increase each. Other top-performing equities included BETAGLAS (+9.98%), AUSTINLAZ (+9.94%), ACADEMY (+9.76%), TRIPPLEG (+9.50%), and INTENEGINS (+9.42%), alongside 34 additional advancers.

On the flip side, 24 stocks closed in the red. GUINEAINS posted the steepest loss, down by 8.70%. Other notable decliners included VFDGROUP (-6.59%), REGALINS (-4.69%), TRANSCORP (-3.89%), LIVESTOCK (-2.07%), and CHAMPION (-1.06%).

The overall market breadth remained strong, closing with 42 gainers and 24 losers. Sectoral performance was broadly positive, with four out of five key sectors closing higher. The Oil & Gas sector led with a 2.97% gain, followed by Consumer Goods (+1.75%), Banking (+1.60%), and Industrial (+0.08%). The Insurance sector lagged, declining by 1.61%.