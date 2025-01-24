Bitcoin Jumps After Trump Signs Executive Order To Strengthen U.S. Position In Crypto And AI

President Donald Trump signs an executive order aimed at solidifying the United States’ leadership in cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI). The order prohibits central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and establishes a working group to create clear regulations for the crypto sector.

The directive is designed to encourage innovation, reduce regulatory uncertainty, and protect individual financial sovereignty. It also proposes the creation of a national crypto reserve, a “digital asset stockpile” consisting of cryptocurrencies seized by federal law enforcement agencies.

While Trump has previously suggested the idea of a national Bitcoin reserve, the order includes U.S.-developed altcoins, indicating a broader approach to digital asset adoption.

Following the announcement, Bitcoin (BTC) rises by 3%, reaching $105,000 in Friday’s trading. As of 6:40 AM Nigerian time, Bitcoin trades at $104,971, up by 2.8%, with an intraday high of $106,820. Ethereum also sees a 5% increase, reaching $3,376. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization grows by 2.65%, reaching $3.61 trillion.

Other major altcoins follow suit, with Solana rising by 4%, XRP by 1%, Dogecoin by 1.3%, Cardano by 3.5%, and Chainlink by 5.2%. The volume of stablecoins stands at $189.11 billion, accounting for nearly 92% of the total 24-hour crypto market volume, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization increases to $2.079 trillion, with its market dominance at 57.49%. BTC’s 24-hour trading volume rises by 73.5%, reaching $100.98 billion.

On Thursday, President Trump addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, reiterating his goal to make the U.S. “the world capital of AI and crypto.” This marks his first direct mention of cryptocurrency since taking office.

Trump emphasizes that increasing domestic oil and gas production is key to securing U.S. manufacturing dominance and establishing the country as a global leader in both AI and cryptocurrency. Industry experts had previously raised concerns about the lack of a clear stance on crypto from the administration.

Bitcoin prices rise following Trump’s comments, further bolstered by the confirmation of Senator Cynthia Lummis as chair of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets.