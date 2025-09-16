Nigeria Seeks International Backing In IMO Council Pursuit

Maritime – Nigeria’s Federal Government has called for support in its bid for a seat on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, highlighting the country’s ports as critical trade gateways for Central and West Africa.

Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, stated this on Saturday in a release signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr Bolaji Akinola.

Oyetola, speaking at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, said Nigeria’s election into the IMO Council Category-C was essential to sustain global maritime engagement.

“Nigeria’s candidature is more than ambition; it is a solemn pledge of partnership with the international community,” he declared in his address. He cited Nigeria’s track record, particularly the transformative Deep Blue Project under NIMASA, which coordinated air, land, and sea assets to enhance maritime security.

“Our three consecutive years of zero piracy incidents have restored confidence among global shipping stakeholders and affirmed Nigeria’s role as guarantor of maritime safety,” Oyetola said.

He added that Nigerian ports remain critical gateways for West and Central Africa, with the shipping industry among the largest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Oyetola explained Nigeria’s campaign for a seat in the IMO Category-C Council was founded on reciprocity and solidarity with other member states.

According to him, the strategy prioritises bilateral and multilateral collaboration, with Nigeria sharing technical expertise and assistance with developing states, particularly within Africa.

He stressed that Nigeria envisions an IMO that is inclusive, representative, and forward-looking, pledging to remain both a regional maritime leader and a reliable partner.

Oyetola appealed for votes to ensure Nigeria drives responsible leadership, inclusivity, and collaborative progress in global maritime governance.

He noted that Nigeria, with a renewed focus on the blue economy and ongoing institutional reforms, has repositioned itself as a maritime powerhouse and dependable global partner.

“Nigeria has ratified and domesticated key IMO conventions and is working to accede to others, reinforcing its commitment to maritime development across Africa,” he said.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal 14 on oceans, seas, and marine resources, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

“Nigeria has signed the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) and has already commenced its ratification process,” Oyetola added.

He emphasised that Nigeria continues to demonstrate regional leadership, championing and validating a roadmap for the maritime industry’s development in Africa.