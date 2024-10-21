Nigeria Faces Increased Power Outages Due To Ageing Infrastructure – TCN Boss

Nigerians may soon face intensified power outages as a result of outdated infrastructure, according to Sule Abdulaziz, the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Speaking on Sunday Politics aired by Channels Television, Abdulaziz highlighted that much of Nigeria’s power transmission equipment has been neglected for decades, with many systems dating back 40 to 50 years.

“The transmission system has suffered from underinvestment for many years. Most of the equipment in use is outdated, making it difficult for the system to function optimally, attributing frequent grid failures to the age of the infrastructure.’’ ,” Abdulaziz remarked

To mitigate future power disruptions, Abdulaziz disclosed that TCN is working on a backup plan, funded by the World Bank, to create a “scatter system” that will reduce the frequency of blackouts.

The project, already 70% complete, is expected to be finished within two years. He further noted that the recent milestone was celebrated in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

“We are trying to upgrade all our transmission lines. However, given the financial constraints, we are seeking private sector funding to complement government efforts,” Abdulaziz explained.

In collaboration with the presidency, the Ministry of Power is also seeking approval for a “super grid” project. This new grid will allow for an alternative transmission line in the event of a fault, significantly enhancing Nigeria’s power stability.

Abdulaziz remains optimistic about achieving reliable electricity supply across the nation within the next five years, pending necessary investments and upgrades.