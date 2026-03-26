Nigeria Customs engages AfCFTA secretariat on simplified trade regime

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) held a strategic engagement with a delegation from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat at its Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, on 23 March 2026. The meeting focused on advancing the implementation of the Simplified Trade Regime (STR) to support small-scale cross-border trade.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) was represented at the meeting by the Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) in charge of Tariff and Trade, DCG Caroline Niagwan, who reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to facilitating trade and supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through simplified and transparent customs processes.

In her remarks, DCG Niagwan stated, “Our goal is to make trade easier, more transparent, and inclusive for small-scale traders, while ensuring compliance with national and regional trade regulations.”

In his opening remarks, the leader of the AfCFTA delegation, Pedro Estevao, outlined the objectives of the engagement and highlighted Nigeria’s designation as the pilot country for the Simplified Trade Regime in West Africa. He noted that Nigeria’s position as the largest market in the region places it at a strategic advantage in driving inclusive trade and regional economic growth.

During the session, the NCS presented its draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementing the STR in Nigeria. The presentation detailed simplified customs procedures covering informal cross-border trade, passenger baggage, and low-value e-commerce transactions, supported by digital declaration systems and risk-based controls.

Nabil Zibani, a consultant with the AfCFTA Secretariat, delivered a presentation on the proposed continental STR framework. He emphasised the importance of enabling MSMEs to comply with customs procedures through simplified, transparent, and accessible systems that promote participation in regional trade.

Discussions during the engagement identified key areas of convergence between the NCS draft SOP and the AfCFTA framework, including the simplification of documentation and procedures, the use of digital platforms for declaration and clearance, the adoption of de minimis thresholds for low-value trade, and the promotion of inclusive trade, particularly for women and MSMEs.

Both parties agreed on the need for sustained technical engagement to refine implementation strategies, address operational challenges, and ensure alignment between national and continental frameworks.

The engagement marks a significant step toward positioning Nigeria as a pilot country for implementing the Simplified Trade Regime under the AfCFTA, while reinforcing the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to facilitating legitimate trade, strengthening regional integration, and supporting inclusive economic growth.