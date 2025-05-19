Nigeria Clinches Bronze A U-20 AFCON 2025 With Penalty Triumph Over Egypt

Nigeria’s U-20 national team secured third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over tournament hosts Egypt, following a 1–1 draw in regulation time at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday.

In a thrilling contest between two sides eager to salvage pride after missing out on the final, the Flying Eagles emerged victorious 4–1 in the shootout, earning their fifth third-place finish and 14th overall podium appearance in the competition’s history.

Egypt seized the early initiative, breaking the deadlock in just the third minute. Osama Omar took advantage of a defensive lapse in Nigeria’s box, firing home after a sharp cut-back from Mahmoud Labib disoriented the backline.

Despite the early deficit, Nigeria gradually grew into the contest. The midfield trio gained control of possession, dictating the pace and crafting opportunities. Clinton Jephta and Precious Benjamin both tested Egyptian goalkeeper Abdel Monem Tamer with well-struck efforts, while Israel Ayuma threatened twice with powerful attempts from range.

The Flying Eagles’ persistence bore fruit shortly after the interval. Within two minutes of the restart, Divine Oliseh carved open the Egyptian defence with a precise through ball, setting up Bidemi Amole who calmly slotted past Tamer to restore parity for Nigeria.

With momentum on their side, Nigeria continued to press for a winner. Substitute Tahir Maigana injected energy into the frontline, combining effectively with Kparobo Arierhi, whose intelligent movement created problems for the hosts.

However, it was Egypt who nearly stole victory in stoppage time. Mohamed El Sayed struck the crossbar with a thunderous effort, and Mohamed Haitham saw his low drive rebound off the post in a nail-biting finale.

As the third-place play-off does not feature extra time, the match went directly to penalties. Nigeria displayed nerves of steel from the spot, converting all four of their attempts via Emmanuel Chukwu, Israel Ayuma, Kparobo Arierhi, and Tahir Maigana.

Egypt faltered under pressure, with Nigerian goalkeeper Rufai Abubakar saving efforts from Mohamed Atef and Ahmed Kabaka. Abubakar’s performance in goal capped off a standout display, while 15-year-old sensation Ebenezer Harcourt further solidified his reputation as one of the tournament’s emerging stars.

The bronze medal served as a consolation prize for Nigeria, who had higher hopes for the tournament. For Egypt, it marked a bitter end to their home campaign — breaking their flawless third-place match record and conceding goals for the first time at this stage of the tournament.

Nigeria’s victory also extended their notable track record against host nations in U-20 AFCON history. The Flying Eagles previously eliminated Egypt in similar fashion on home soil in earlier editions.

With bronze secured, Nigeria now shifts focus to the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, where they will aim to build on this momentum and contend for global honours.