Nigeria Booted Out of World Cup in 2-1 Loss to Argentina

Lionel Messi was voted Man of the Match in Argentina’s nervy 2-1 win against the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s Group D Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup clash in Saint Petersburg, kicking out the Nigerian team from the tournament.

Messi scored his first goal of the tournament in the first half, however, Victor Moses equalised shortly after half-time giving Nigerians hope of a longer stay in the tournament

Marcos Rojo, however, scored a stunning late goal against Nigeria to rescue Argentina’s World Cup hopes on, progressing from Group D alongside Croatia to set up a last-16 match against France.

Nigeria’s exit means Senegal are the last African team with a chance of reaching the second round.

Just as Germany found the answer against Sweden, Nigeria were unable to resist their bogey team here. Five times they’ve met Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup; five times they’ve lost by the odd goal. Galling.

The Nigerians, who had looked so deft and unbeatable in their 2-0 win over Iceland last week, had no answers through the first half of their match with the Argentines.