Tinubu Meets FBN Holdings Chairman Otedola In Abu Dhabi Amid Legal Dispute

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu meets Femi Otedola, Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, during his official visit to Abu Dhabi. The meeting comes as FBN Holdings is entangled in a legal dispute with General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) over a contentious loan agreement.

The dispute originates from a partnership formed during Oba Otudeko’s tenure as FBN Holdings chairman. The agreement aimed to address non-performing loans linked to OML 120, an oil mining lease. GHL accuses FBN of failing to honor key terms of the deal, resulting in financial losses exceeding $100 million, including the seizure of a critical drill ship. Arbitration proceedings are ongoing.

President Tinubu travels to Abu Dhabi to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025). The summit focuses on fostering global cooperation to drive sustainable development. Tinubu highlights reforms in energy, infrastructure, and economic policy under his administration.

The discussions between Tinubu and Otedola remain undisclosed, sparking speculation about whether the legal issues involving FBN Holdings were addressed. Tinubu’s broader agenda includes strengthening ties with UAE leadership and promoting Nigeria’s interests on a global stage.

Key Points

Legal Dispute : FBN Holdings faces significant claims from GHL related to failed agreements.

: FBN Holdings faces significant claims from GHL related to failed agreements. Presidential Focus : Tinubu prioritizes sustainable development and economic reforms during the Abu Dhabi summit.

: Tinubu prioritizes sustainable development and economic reforms during the Abu Dhabi summit. Strategic Engagement: The meeting with Otedola adds an intriguing dimension to Tinubu’s visit, with stakeholders eager for updates on its potential outcomes.

Observers await further developments as Tinubu continues his diplomatic and economic engagements in Abu Dhabi.