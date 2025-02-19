Niger Republic Bars Nigerians With ECOWAS Passport

The Republic of Niger has started enforcing new immigration restrictions that prevent Nigerians from entering the country using the ECOWAS passport. Under this policy, only travelers with valid international passports are allowed entry.

This action follows Niger’s recent withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) alongside Mali and Burkina Faso. Although the land border between Nigeria and Niger remains open, stricter immigration measures are now in place at major entry points like Illela (Nigeria) and Konni (Niger).

Many traders and commuters have reported difficulties crossing the border, as Nigerien authorities no longer recognize the ECOWAS passport as a valid travel document.

A cross-border trader, Alhaji Mansur Abdullah, confirmed the development, stating: “They have started harassing travelers using the ECOWAS passport. Some of our people are being turned back. We heard that Niger is introducing a new passport to replace the ECOWAS one.”

Similarly, a commercial driver on the Illela-Konni route, Abubakar Isa, alleged that Nigerien security officials are using the situation to extort travelers. “They demand between 5,000 to 10,000 CFA before allowing people with ECOWAS passports to enter. If you can’t provide the new passport, they take you to their office and pressure you to pay a bribe,” he said.

Despite these restrictions, some Nigerian traders claim that trade and business activities remain largely unaffected. A trader in Illela, Alhaji Nuhu Abubakar, said, “The border is still open, and we are conducting business as usual. However, there are rumors that the military government in Niger may restrict motorcycle movement soon.”

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commission has stated that it is unaware of Niger’s decision to bar ECOWAS passport holders. The situation remains uncertain, and affected travelers fear that the restrictions may escalate, further disrupting cross-border trade and movement.