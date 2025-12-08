Niger CAN Awaits Official Confirmation Of Reported Release Of 100 Abducted Students

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State says it is yet to receive official confirmation on the reported release of 100 abducted pupils from Agwara Local Government Area, though it described the news as a potential answer to the prayers of many Nigerians.

The State CAN Chairman, Bishop Bulus Yohanne—who also owns St. Mary Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri—made this known on Sunday in a statement issued by his media aide, Daniel Atori.

The school was attacked by bandits on 21 November 2025, during which at least 303 pupils, students, and teachers were abducted. Fifty pupils managed to escape two days later.

Last week, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited the school community and assured parents and school authorities that the abducted students were safe and would soon be reunited with their families.

Reacting to unconfirmed reports of the release of 100 students, Bishop Yohanne expressed cautious optimism.

“It will be a thing of joy if some of our children have been released. We have been praying and waiting for their return. If it is true, then it is cheering news,” he said. “However, we are not officially aware and have not been duly notified. We hope and pray it’s true, and we look forward to the release of the remaining children.”

The development follows reports by Channels Television that the Federal Government had secured the release of 100 abducted pupils—a claim applauded by Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and retired Major General John Enenche. Speaking during a live interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Governor Sule described the reported breakthrough as “cheering news,” commending the coordinated efforts of security agencies.

Across Niger State, Christians concluded a three-day fasting and prayer session on Sunday, seeking divine intervention for the release of the remaining 265 children and teachers still in captivity. The programme, organised by the state chapter of CAN, was held simultaneously across all 25 local government areas and ended with a service at the 1st ECWA Church, Minna.

Guest preacher, Pastor Peter Ojo, urged continued prayer, declaring that “prayer still works.”

Representing Bishop Yohanne at the event, Rev. Ezekiel Ibrahim called for unity, saying, “Let us worship passionately and pray boldly. This is a time to set aside all differences and seek God’s intervention together.”

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) also expressed solidarity with the Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, affected families, and the school community.

OAIC Secretary, Sunday Ojimi, said, “No words can express the shock and pain this incident has caused, but we find strength and hope in our faith. Our hearts remain full of hope, and we are optimistic that the children and teachers will return safely to their families soon.”

He added that the organisation stands with the Niger Christian community during this period of uncertainty and continues to pray for the safe return of all abductees.