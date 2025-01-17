NGX Records ₦53 Billion Gain As Dangote, GTCO Stocks Rally

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a ₦53 billion gain, breaking a recent losing streak. The positive performance, driven by bargain hunting in medium- and large-cap stocks, lifted the All-Share Index by 87.11 points (+0.09%) to close at 102,183.06.

GTCO led trading activities, accounting for 13.94% of the total volume traded. Other top volume drivers included UNIVINSURE (10.41%) and FIDELITYBK (9.84%). GTCO also topped in value terms, contributing 25.60% of total trade value.

On the gainers’ chart, NNFM led with a 10% price increase, followed by DANGSUGAR (+9.91%) and TIP (+9.80%). In contrast, LIVESTOCK topped the losers’ chart with a 10% drop, alongside NEIMETH (-9.83%) and HONYFLOUR (-9.26%).

Sectoral performance was mixed, with gains in the industrial (+1.39%), banking (+0.22%), and consumer goods (+0.20%) sectors, while the oil & gas and insurance sectors declined by 2.49% and 1.27%, respectively.

Overall, the NGX market capitalization increased by ₦53.11 billion to close at ₦62.31 trillion.